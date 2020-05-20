Updated AEW Top 5 Division Rankings

As seen in the graphics below, AEW has released the 19th set of Top 5 Rankings for 2020, for the week of May 20, 2020. These rankings will take the rosters into tonight’s Double Or Nothing go-home edition of Dynamite on TNT.

AEW Men’s Division Top 5 for the Week of May 20, 2020

1. Cody Rhodes (2020 Singles Record: 9-1, Overall: 16-6-1, Last Week: #1)

2. Lance Archer (2020 Singles Record: 5-0, Overall: 5-0, Last Week: #2)

3. Brodie Lee (2020 Singles Record: 5-0, Overall: 5-0, Last Week: #4)

4. Kenny Omega (2020 Singles Record: 4-0, Overall: 21-8, Last Week: #3)

5. Darby Allin (2020 Singles Record: 6-3, Overall: 11-10-1, Last Week: #5)

Champion: AEW World Champion Jon Moxley (2020 Singles Record: 10-0, Overall: 15-2-1, Last Week: Champion)

AEW Women’s Division Top 5 for the Week of May 20, 2020

1. Hikaru Shida (2020 Singles Record: 9-1, Overall: 14-5, Last Week: #1)

2. Kris Statlander (2020 Singles Record: 3-4, Overall: 7-7, Last Week: #2)

3. Britt Baker (2020 Singles Record: 4-4, Overall: 12-8, Last Week: #3)

4. Yuka Sakazaki (2020 Singles Record: 1-1, Overall: 1-4, Last Week: #4)

5. Riho (2020 Singles Record: 3-3, Overall: 11-6, Last Week: #5)

Champion: AEW Women’s World Champion Nyla Rose (2020 Singles Record: 5-1, Overall: 10-4, Last Week: Champion)

AEW Tag Team Division Top 5 for the Week of May 20, 2020

1. The Best Friends (2020 Tag Team Record: 7-3, Last Week: #2)

Trent (Overall: 13-14) & Chuck Taylor (Overall: 12-12)

2. The Dark Order (2020 Tag Team Record: 5-0, Last Week: #1)

Evil Uno (Overall: 9-3) & Stu Grayson (Overall: 9-4)

3. Private Party (2020 Tag Team Record: 4-1, Last Week: #5)

Isiah Kassidy (Overall: 8-11) & Marq Quen (Overall: 8-11)

4. The Young Bucks (2020 Tag Team Record: 2-2, Last Week: #3)

Matt Jackson (Overall: 12-9) & Nick Jackson (Overall: 12-9)

5. Jurassic Express (2020 Tag Team Record: 3-1, Last Week: #4)

Jungle Boy (Overall: 7-13-1) & Luchasaurus (Overall: 9-6)

Champions: AEW World Tag Team Champions Kenny Omega and Hangman Page (2020 Tag Team Record: 6-0 Last Week: Champions)

Kenny Omega (Overall: 21-8) & Adam Page (Overall: 13-9)