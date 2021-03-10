Updated And Final Impact Wrestling Sacrifice Line Up For Saturday

Several new matches have been announced for the Sacrifice event from Impact Wrestling, which airs this Saturday from Nashville, TN on the Impact+ service.

–Championship Unification Match: TNA World Heavyweight Champion Moose vs. Impact World Champion Rich Swann (Winner faces AEW World Champion Kenny Omega in unification match at Rebellion on 4/24)

–World Tag Team Championships Match: Good Brothers (C) vs. FinJuice

–X Division Championship Match: TJP (C) vs. Ace Austin

–Impact Knockouts Championship Match: Deonna Purrazzo (C) vs. ODB

–Impact Knockouts Tag Team Championships Match: Kiera Hogan & Tasha Steelz (C) vs. Jazz & Jordynne Grace

–Hold Harmless Match: Eddie Edwards vs. Brian Myers

Intergender Match: Havok & Nevaeh VS. Tenille Dashwood & Kaleb

Decay vs. Reno Scum

James Storm & Chris Sabin VS. Violent By Design