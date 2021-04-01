Updated And Final Line Up For NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver

The NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver card was finalized on tonight’s NXT episode on the USA Network.

TakeOver will air on Wednesday 4/7 and Thursday 4/8. Night 1 will air on the USA Network and Night 2 will air on the WWE Network/Peacock.

Here is the updated/final line up for TakeOver. Stay tuned to PWMania for the latest on the card-

TakeOver: Stand & Deliver Night 1 (Wednesday 4/7, USA Network)

-Women’s Championship: Io Shirai [C] vs. Raquel Gonzalez

-UK Championship: Walter [C] vs. Tommaso Ciampa

-Vacant Tag Team Championship: Grizzled Young Veterans vs. MSK vs. Legado Del Fantasma

-Gauntlet Eliminator: Leon Ruff (1st entrant) vs. Isaiah Scott vs. Bronson Reed vs. Cameron Grimes vs. Dexter Lumis vs. LA Knight (last entrant)

-KUSHIDA vs. Pete Dunne

TakeOver: Stand & Deliver Night 2 (Thursday 4/8, WWE Network)

-NXT Championship: Finn Balor [C] vs. Karrion Kross

-Unsanctioned Match: Kyle O’Reilly vs. Adam Cole

-North American Championship: Johnny Gargano [C] vs. Gauntlet Winner from Night 1

-Cruiserweight Championship Unification Ladder Match: Jordan Devlin [C] vs. Santos Escobar [C]

-NXT Women’s Tag Team Championships: Ember Moon & Shotzi Blackheart [C] vs. Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell