Updated Betting Odds For IMPACT Under Siege 2023

IMPACT Under Siege 2023 is coming soon.
With that in mind, the movement continues with the betting odds ahead of the IMPACT Wrestling special event this Friday night in London, Ontario, Canada.
Featured below are the updated IMPACT Under Siege 2023 betting odds courtesy of Bet Online.
IMPACT – Under Siege
IMPACT World Championship Match Winner
Steve Maclin (c) -5000 (1/50)
PCO +1000 (10/1)
IMPACT Knockouts World Championship Match Winner
Deonna Purrazzo (c) -500 (1/5)
Jordynne Grace +300 (3/1)
IMPACT World Tag Team Championship Match Winner
ABC (c) -2000 (1/20)
Subculture +700 (7/2)
IMPACT X Division Championship Match Winner
Trey Miguel (c) -400 (1/4)
Chris Sabin +250 (5/2)
N*1 Contender’s Match Winner
Alex Shelley +125 (5/4)
Frankie Kazarian +150 (3/2)
Jonathan Gresham +200 (2/1)
Eddie Edwards +400 (4/1)
Moose +400 (4/1)
Yuya Uemura +900 (9/1)
Singles Match Winner
Nick Aldis -5000 (1/50)
Kenny King +1000 (10/1)
Singles Match Winner
Trinity -5000 (1/50)
Gisele Shaw +1000 (10/1)