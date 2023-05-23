Updated Betting Odds For IMPACT Under Siege 2023

IMPACT Under Siege 2023 is coming soon.

With that in mind, the movement continues with the betting odds ahead of the IMPACT Wrestling special event this Friday night in London, Ontario, Canada.

Featured below are the updated IMPACT Under Siege 2023 betting odds courtesy of Bet Online.

IMPACT – Under Siege

IMPACT World Championship Match Winner

Steve Maclin (c) -5000 (1/50)

PCO +1000 (10/1)

IMPACT Knockouts World Championship Match Winner

Deonna Purrazzo (c) -500 (1/5)

Jordynne Grace +300 (3/1)

IMPACT World Tag Team Championship Match Winner

ABC (c) -2000 (1/20)

Subculture +700 (7/2)

IMPACT X Division Championship Match Winner

Trey Miguel (c) -400 (1/4)

Chris Sabin +250 (5/2)

N*1 Contender’s Match Winner

Alex Shelley +125 (5/4)

Frankie Kazarian +150 (3/2)

Jonathan Gresham +200 (2/1)

Eddie Edwards +400 (4/1)

Moose +400 (4/1)

Yuya Uemura +900 (9/1)

Singles Match Winner

Nick Aldis -5000 (1/50)

Kenny King +1000 (10/1)

Singles Match Winner

Trinity -5000 (1/50)

Gisele Shaw +1000 (10/1)