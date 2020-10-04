Updated Betting Odds For Tonight’s WWE NXT TakeOver 31 PPV Event

According to BetOnline, here are the updated betting odds for tomorrow night’s WWE NXT TakeOver 31 pay-per-view event:
Finn Balor (c) vs Kyle O’Reilly
Finn Balor -700 (1/7)
Kyle O’Reilly +400 (4/1)
Io Shirai (c) vs Candice LeRae
Io Shirai -170 (10/17)
Candice LeRae +130 (13/10)
Damian Priest (c) vs Johnny Gargano
Damien Priest -160 (5/8)
Johnny Gargano +120 (6/5)
Santos Escobar (c) vs Isaiah ‘Swerve’ Scott
Santos Escobar -180 (5/9)
Isaiah ‘Swerve’ Scott +140 (7/5)
Kushida vs Velveteen Dream
Velveteen Dream -150 (2/3)
Kushida +110 (11/10)