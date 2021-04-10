Updated Betting Odds Heading Into WWE WrestleMania 37 Weekend

The updated betting odds for WWE Wrestlemania 37 have been published by betting site betonline.ag.

The favorites have the “-” symbol and the underdogs have the “+” symbol. For the favorites, the number represents the amount of money you would need to risk to win $100. For the underdogs, the number represents the amount of money you would win if you risk $100.

NIGHT ONE

Bobby Lashley (c) vs Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre: -200

Bobby Lashley: +150

Sasha Banks (c) vs Bianca Belair

Bianca Belair: -400

Sasha Banks: +200

The New Day (c) vs AJ Styles & Omos

AJ Styles & Omos -400

The New Day: +200

Braun Strowman vs Shane McMahon

Braun Strowman: -500

Shane McMahon: +300

Cesaro vs Seth Rollins

Cesaro: -300

Seth Rollins: +200

Bad Bunny vs The Miz

Bad Bunny: -950

The Miz: +500

NIGHT TWO

Roman Reigns (c) vs Edge vs Daniel Bryan

Edge: +120

Roman Reigns: +150

Daniel Bryan: +200

Asuka (c) vs Rhea Ripley

Rhea Ripley: -400

Asuka: +250

Riddle (c) vs Sheamus

Riddle: -160

Sheamus: +120

Big E (c) vs. Apollo

Apollo -175

Big E +135

Kevin Owens vs Sami Zayn

Kevin Owens: -350

Sami Zayn: +225

Randy Orton vs The Fiend

The Fiend: -950

Randy Orton: +500