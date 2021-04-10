Updated Betting Odds Heading Into WWE WrestleMania 37 Weekend

The updated betting odds for WWE Wrestlemania 37 have been published by betting site betonline.ag.
The favorites have the “-” symbol and the underdogs have the “+” symbol. For the favorites, the number represents the amount of money you would need to risk to win $100. For the underdogs, the number represents the amount of money you would win if you risk $100.
NIGHT ONE
Bobby Lashley (c) vs Drew McIntyre
Drew McIntyre: -200
Bobby Lashley: +150
Sasha Banks (c) vs Bianca Belair
Bianca Belair: -400
Sasha Banks: +200
The New Day (c) vs AJ Styles & Omos
AJ Styles & Omos -400
The New Day: +200
Braun Strowman vs Shane McMahon
Braun Strowman: -500
Shane McMahon: +300
Cesaro vs Seth Rollins
Cesaro: -300
Seth Rollins: +200
Bad Bunny vs The Miz
Bad Bunny: -950
The Miz: +500
NIGHT TWO
Roman Reigns (c) vs Edge vs Daniel Bryan
Edge: +120
Roman Reigns: +150
Daniel Bryan: +200
Asuka (c) vs Rhea Ripley
Rhea Ripley: -400
Asuka: +250
Riddle (c) vs Sheamus
Riddle: -160
Sheamus: +120
Big E (c) vs. Apollo
Apollo -175
Big E +135
Kevin Owens vs Sami Zayn
Kevin Owens: -350
Sami Zayn: +225
Randy Orton vs The Fiend
The Fiend: -950
Randy Orton: +500