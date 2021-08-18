Updated Bracket & Finals Announced For The NXT Breakout Tournament

The NXT Breakout tournament finals have been announced for next Tuesday’s show with Carmelo Hayes vs. Odyssey Jones. The winner of the tournament will earn a future NXT championship match of their choice.

Hayes defeated Duke Hudson on tonight’s show to make it to the finals.

Triple H tweeted on the tournament after tonight’s show- “Different styles, sizes, and attitude. One singular goal… Who will be the breakout? The finals of the #WWENXT #NXTBreakout Tournament happen NeXT week!!”

Shawn Michaels also tweeted and wrote- “This #NXTBreakout Tournament was a great introduction to many new Superstars. I’m excited to see this FINAL match!!! @Carmelo_WWE @oshow94 #WWENXT”

Here are the updated brackets with video from Hayes vs. Hudson tonight-