Updated Brackets For Ongoing NXT Women’s Title Tournament

The NXT Women’s Championship Tournament kicked off on Tuesday night.

During the weekly NXT on USA episode from the Capitol Wrestling Center inside the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, two first round matches took place.

In the first opening round tourney bout, Tiffany Stratton defeated Gigi Dolin to advance. She will face the winner of next week’s Roxanne Perez vs. Jacy Jane first-round tournament bout.

Additionally, Lyra Valkyria bested Kiana James in first round tournament action on Tuesday night’s show. With the win, she moves on to face the winner of next week’s first round match-up between Fallon Henley and Cora Jade.

The tourney wraps up with the NXT Women’s Champion being crowned when the finals take place at WWE NXT Battleground on May 28, 2023 at the Tsongas Center in Lowell, Massachusetts.

Make sure to join us here at PWMania.com on 5/28 for live WWE NXT Battleground 2023 results from Lowell, Mass.