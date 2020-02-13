Updated Card For AEW Revolution PPV

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite episode saw Darby Allin issue a challenge to Sammy Guevara for the upcoming AEW Revolution pay-per-view.

Jake Hager vs. Dustin Rhodes was also confirmed for Revolution on tonight’s show. Rhodes issued the challenge and it was later accepted. AEW has not confirmed the Guevara vs. Allin match as of this writing, but it will likely take place.

AEW Revolution will take place on Saturday, February 29 from the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois. The event will run in partnership with the Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo (C2E2).

Below is the current Revolution card:

AEW World Title Match

Jon Moxley vs. Chris Jericho (c)

AEW World Tag Team Titles Match

Winners of the 2/19 Battle Royal vs. Kenny Omega and Hangman Page (c)

MJF vs. Cody Rhodes

Jake Hager vs. Dustin Rhodes

Sammy Guevara vs. Darby Allin