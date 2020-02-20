Updated Card For AEW Revolution PPV

The Young Bucks vs. AEW World Tag Team Champions Hangman Page and Kenny Omega is now official for the AEW Revolution pay-per-view.

Tonight’s Dynamite episode saw The Young Bucks win a 10-team Battle Royal to become the new #1 contenders to the titles. They won after Matt Jackson last eliminated Santana and Ortiz. Omega and Page would later retain their titles over The Lucha Bros, which confirmed the match for Revolution.

AEW Revolution will take place on Saturday, February 29 from the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois. The event will run in partnership with the Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo (C2E2).

Below is the current Revolution card:

AEW World Title Match

Jon Moxley vs. Chris Jericho (c)

AEW World Tag Team Titles Match

The Young Bucks vs. Kenny Omega and Hangman Page (c)

MJF vs. Cody Rhodes

Jake Hager vs. Dustin Rhodes

Sammy Guevara vs. Darby Allin