Updated Card For Impact Bound For Glory

The 2020 Call Your Shot Gauntlet Match has been officially announced for the upcoming Impact Wrestling Bound For Glory pay-per-view. The intergender Gauntlet for the Gold match will feature 20 wrestlers doing battle with the winner receiving a title shot at the time and place, and for the title, of their choosing.

Bound For Glory takes place on 10/24 from Nashville. Here is the updated line up-

World Heavyweight Championship Match – Eric Young (c) VS. Rich Swann

Knockouts Championship Match – Deonna Purrazzo (c) VS. Kylie Rae

Fatal 4 Way for the World Tag Team Championships – The Motor City Machine Guns (c) VS. The Good Brothers vs. The North vs. Ace Austin and Madman Fulton

Intergender Scramble for the X Division Championship – Rohit Raju (c) VS. Chris Bey vs. Jordynne Grace vs. Trey Miguel vs. TJP vs. Willie Mack

Call Your Shot Gauntlet – 20 male & female wrestlers TBA. If Heath or Rhyno win, Heath gets his contract. If they lose, they are both gone from Impact.

EC3 vs. Moose

Ken Shamrock vs. Eddie Edwards