Updated Card For Impact No Surrender

Impact has announced two matches for The Bullet Club at No Surrender.

Jay White will wrestle Violent By Design leader Eric Young, and Guerillas of Destiny will challenge The Good Brothers for the Impact Tag Team Championship. Violent By Design will be banned from ringside during the title match.

Impact No Surrender takes place on Saturday 2/19 at Alario Center in New Orleans. Here is the updated lineup-

-Impact World Championship Match: Moose (C) vs. W Morrissey

-Impact Knockouts Championship Match: Mickie James (C) vs. Tasha Steelz

-Impact World Tag Team Titles Match: Good Brothers (C) vs. Guerrillas of Destiny

-Jay White vs. Eric Young

-Honor No More (Kenny King, Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, PCO, Vincent) vs. Team Impact (Eddie Edwards, Josh Alexander, Rich Swann, Rhino, Chris Sabin) [Honor No More will be allowed to stay in Impact Wrestling if they win]