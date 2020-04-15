An updated card for Impact Rebellion is available, with a total of six matches set. PWInsider reports that the following six matches are set for the two-night event, which will air on AXS TV.

Notably, one previously-set match is not listed among the advertised matches in Tessa Blanchard vs. Eddie Edwards vs. Michael Elgin for the Impact Wrestling Championship. It’s not known what the status is on that match.

Impact Wrestling is advertising the following matches for the two-week Rebellion broadcasts on AXS TV:

Night One (April 21st)

* Sami Callihan vs. Ken Shamrock

* Impact Wrestling X-Division Championship Match: Ace Austin vs. Willie Mack

* Kiera Hogan vs. Kylie Rae

* Rhino & Tommy Dreamer vs. OVE

Night Two (April 28th)

* Chris Bey vs. Suicide vs. Trey Miguel vs. Rohit Raju