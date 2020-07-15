Updated Card For Impact Wrestling’s Slammiversary Pay-Per-View Event

Following this week’s Impact Wrestling broadcast, the following matches are confirmed for this Saturday night’s Slammiversary pay-per-view event. The show will air live on Fite.tv.
Impact World Championship Match:
Ace Austin vs. Eddie Edwards vs. Trey Miguel vs. ????
Impact Knockouts Championship Match:
Jordynne Grace vs. Deonna Purrazzo
TNA World Championship Match:
Moose vs. Tommy Dreamer
Impact Tag Team Championship Match:
The North vs. Sami Callihan & Ken Shamrock
Impact X-Division Championship Match:
Willie Mack vs. Chris Bey
#1 Contender Knockouts Gauntlet Match:
Rosemary, Nevaeh, Su Yung, Kiera Hogan, Taya Valkyrie, Tasha Steelz, Alisha Edwards, Kylie Rae, Kimber Lee, Madison Rayne, and Havok