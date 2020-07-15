Updated Card For Impact Wrestling’s Slammiversary Pay-Per-View Event

Following this week’s Impact Wrestling broadcast, the following matches are confirmed for this Saturday night’s Slammiversary pay-per-view event. The show will air live on Fite.tv.

Impact World Championship Match:

Ace Austin vs. Eddie Edwards vs. Trey Miguel vs. ????

Impact Knockouts Championship Match:

Jordynne Grace vs. Deonna Purrazzo

TNA World Championship Match:

Moose vs. Tommy Dreamer

Impact Tag Team Championship Match:

The North vs. Sami Callihan & Ken Shamrock

Impact X-Division Championship Match:

Willie Mack vs. Chris Bey

#1 Contender Knockouts Gauntlet Match:

Rosemary, Nevaeh, Su Yung, Kiera Hogan, Taya Valkyrie, Tasha Steelz, Alisha Edwards, Kylie Rae, Kimber Lee, Madison Rayne, and Havok