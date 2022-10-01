Updated Card for Monday’s Go-Home WWE RAW, New Segments Revealed

WWE RAW’s Extreme Rules go-home edition on Monday now includes two new segments.

Bayley and RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair will sign their Extreme Rules contracts for the RAW Ladder Match.

It was also revealed that The Judgment Day will confront AJ Styles on RAW. On this week’s RAW, Styles refused an invitation to join the faction and was then attacked by the group.

The following is an updated lineup for Monday’s go-home RAW from the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, MN, as well as a promo for the show:

* Braun Strowman vs. Chad Gable

* Otis vs. Johnny Gargano

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Dakota Kai vs. Candice LeRae

* The Judgment Day will confront AJ Styles

* WWE Extreme Rules Ladder Match contract signing with Bayley and RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair