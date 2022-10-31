Updated Card for NJPW Battle Autumn November 5th Event

With Karl Anderson officially pulled from the NJPW Battle Autumn event on November 5th, NJPW released an updated lineup for the show.
Hikuleo, who was originally scheduled to challenge Anderson for the NEVER Openweight Title, will now go one on one with Yujiro Takahashi.
The November 5th Battle Autumn show will be the final of the tour.
Here is the full, updated lineup for NJPW Battle Autumn on November 5th in Osaka:
- IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championships: Francesco Akira & TJP (c) vs. Titán & BUSHI
- Alex Zayne, David Finlay, Toru Yano & Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. United Empire (Mark Davis, Kyle Fletcher, Aaron Henare & Gideon Grey)
- Hikuleo vs. Yujiro Takahashi
- NJPW World TV Championship Semifinal: Ren Narita vs. SANADA
- NJPW World TV Championship Semifinal: EVIL vs. Zack Sabre Jr.
- Tag Team Match (Pairs will be determined randomly): Taiji Ishimori, El Desperado, Master Wato and Hiromu Takahashi
- Kazuchika Okada & Tama Tonga vs. Jay White & KENTA
- IWGP Tag Team Championships: FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) (c) vs. United Empire (Great-O-Khan & Jeff Cobb)
- IWGP U.S. Heavyweight Championship: Will Ospreay (c) vs. Tetsuya Naito
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) October 31, 2022