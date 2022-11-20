Updated Card For NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 in Tokyo (1/4/23)

On January 4, 2023 at the Tokyo Dome, New Japan Pro-Wrestling will present its biggest annual show of the year Wrestle Kingdom 17. Wrestle Kingdom is well known as the largest professional wrestling show in the world outside of the United States.

As of this writing, there have been 5 matches officially announced for Wrestle Kingdom 17 with many more match announcements expected to be made.

Here are the matches that have been confirmed thus far for NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17:

IWGP World Heavyweight Championship: Jay White (c) (with Gedo) vs. Kazuchika Okada

Jay White (c) (with Gedo) vs. Kazuchika Okada IWGP Women’s Championship: Kairi (c) vs. Tam Nakano

Kairi (c) vs. Tam Nakano Tournament final for the inaugural NJPW World Television Championship: Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Ren Narita

Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Ren Narita IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship: Will Ospreay (c) vs. Kenny Omega

Will Ospreay (c) vs. Kenny Omega IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship: Taiji Ishimori (c) vs. Hiromu Takahashi vs. El Desperado vs. Master Wato

In addition to these matches, it is expected that FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) will defend their IWGP Tag Team Titles against the winners of the World Tag League Tournament at Wrestle Kingdom 17.

It is also expected that the current IWGP Jr Heavyweight Tag Team Champions TJP and Francesco Akira will defend their titles against the winners of the Super Jr Tag League at Wrestle Kingdom 17 as well.

The 2022 World Tag League and Super Jr Tag League tournaments get underway this week.