Updated Card For NWA PowerrrTrip 2

NWA has announced that Max The Impaler will compete at NWA PowerrrTrip 2 on April 30.
Max The Impaler is coming… @_theyaremax_
The Warlord Of The Wasteland makes their NWA debut at PowerrrTrip 2 this weekend in a special challenge match against @ellaenvypro!
Get tickets while you can! This event sold out last time – Don't risk it!
— NWA (@nwa) April 27, 2022
The updated card is as follows:
NWA Junior Heavyweight Championship
Homicide (c) vs. Colby Corino
Mike Knox vs. Harry Smith
Nick Aldis vs. Brian Myers
Thom Latimer vs. Rhett Titus
Kamille & Kenzie Page vs. Kilynn King & Missa Kate
Max The Impaler vs. Ella Envy
The Miserably Faithful vs. Magic Jake & Jax Dane