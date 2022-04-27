Updated Card For NWA PowerrrTrip 2

NWA has announced that Max The Impaler will compete at NWA PowerrrTrip 2 on April 30.

Max The Impaler is coming… @_theyaremax_ The Warlord Of The Wasteland makes their NWA debut at PowerrrTrip 2 this weekend in a special challenge match against @ellaenvypro! Get tickets while you can! This event sold out last time – Don't risk it!

🎟️https://t.co/YhcbNPWv5N pic.twitter.com/oiddSDk2gl — NWA (@nwa) April 27, 2022

The updated card is as follows:

NWA Junior Heavyweight Championship

Homicide (c) vs. Colby Corino

Mike Knox vs. Harry Smith

Nick Aldis vs. Brian Myers

Thom Latimer vs. Rhett Titus

Kamille & Kenzie Page vs. Kilynn King & Missa Kate

Max The Impaler vs. Ella Envy

The Miserably Faithful vs. Magic Jake & Jax Dane