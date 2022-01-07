Updated Card For Saturday’s Impact Hard To Kill PPV

Impact has announced two changes for the Hard To Kill PPV on Saturday.

Rachael Ellering will be replaced by Alisha Edwards in the first women’s Ultimate X match. Also, Steve Maclin will no longer be able to challenge for the X Division Championship as long as Trey Miguel is champion if he fails to win on Saturday.

Hard 2 Kill takes place this Saturday 1/8 from Dallas Texas. Here is the updated lineup-

–Impact World Championship Triple Threat: Moose (C) vs. Matt Cardona vs. W. Morrissey

–Impact Knockouts Championship Texas Death Match: Mickie James (C) vs. Deonna Purrazzo

–Impact X Division Championship Match: Trey Miguel (C) vs. Steve Maclin (Maclin will be barred from challenging Miguel for the championship again if he fails to win)

–Impact Knockouts Tag Team Championship Match: Jess McKay & Cassie Lee (C) vs. Tenille Dashwood & Madison Rayne

–Knockouts Ultimate X For A Future Championship Opportunity: Jordynne Grace vs. Alisha Edwards vs. Tasha Steelz vs. Chelsea Green vs. Lady Frost vs. Rosemary

–Hardcore War Match: Doc Gallows, Karl Anderson, Eric Young, Joe Doering & Deaner vs. Eddie Edwards, Rhino, Heath, Rich Swann & Willie Mack

-Jonah vs. Josh Alexander

–ROH World Championship Match: Jonathan Gresham (C) vs. Chris Sabin