Updated Card For Saturday’s Impact Under Siege Event

Impact’s Under Siege show will air this Saturday from Nashville, TN live only on the Impact+ streaming service. Below is the final card for the special event-

-Main Event: World Champion Kenny Omega and The Good Brothers vs. Eddie Edwards and World Tag Team Champions FinJuice

Knockouts Championship Match: Deonna Purrazzo (C) vs. Havok

Knockouts Tag Team Championship Match: Jordynne Grace & Rachel Ellering (C) vs. Tasha Steelz & Kiera Hogan

X-Division Championship Match: Josh Alexander (C) vs. El Phantasmo

Tag Team Championship #1 Contender’s Match: TJP & Petey Williams vs. XXXL vs. Madman Fulton & Ace Austin vs. Rohit Raju & Shera

World Championship #1 Contender’s Match: Moose vs. Matt Cardona vs. Chris Sabin vs. Trey Miguel vs. Chris Bey vs. Sami Callihan

Taylor Wilde & Tenille Dashwood vs. Kimber Lee & Susan

Brian Myers vs. Black Taurus

W Morrissey vs. Willie Mack