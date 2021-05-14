Updated Card For Saturday’s Impact Under Siege Event

Impact’s Under Siege show will air this Saturday from Nashville, TN live only on the Impact+ streaming service. Below is the final card for the special event-
-Main Event: World Champion Kenny Omega and The Good Brothers vs. Eddie Edwards and World Tag Team Champions FinJuice
Knockouts Championship Match: Deonna Purrazzo (C) vs. Havok
Knockouts Tag Team Championship Match: Jordynne Grace & Rachel Ellering (C) vs. Tasha Steelz & Kiera Hogan
X-Division Championship Match: Josh Alexander (C) vs. El Phantasmo
Tag Team Championship #1 Contender’s Match: TJP & Petey Williams vs. XXXL vs. Madman Fulton & Ace Austin vs. Rohit Raju & Shera
World Championship #1 Contender’s Match: Moose vs. Matt Cardona vs. Chris Sabin vs. Trey Miguel vs. Chris Bey vs. Sami Callihan
Taylor Wilde & Tenille Dashwood vs. Kimber Lee & Susan
Brian Myers vs. Black Taurus
W Morrissey vs. Willie Mack