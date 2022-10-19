Updated Card for Saturday’s WWE NXT Halloween Havoc

WWE NXT Halloween Havoc’s host and co-host have been revealed.

On this week’s Halloween Havoc go-home show, it was announced that SmackDown Superstar Shotzi will return as the host. Shotzi promised to go all-out on Saturday night, making Halloween Havoc the most terrifying extravaganza in NXT history.

NXT Halloween Havoc is set to take place on Saturday, October 22 at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL. It will be broadcasted live on Peacock and the WWE Network.

The current announced card is below:

Host & Co-Host: Shotzi with Quincy Elliott

Triple Threat for the Unified NXT Title

Ilja Dragunov vs. JD McDonagh vs. Bron Breakker (c)

Unified NXT Women’s Title Match

Alba Fyre vs. Mandy Rose (c)

Ladder Match for the Vacant NXT North American Title

Carmelo Hayes vs. Oro Mensah vs. Wes Lee vs. Von Wagner vs. Nathan Frazer

Spin The Wheel, Make The Deal: Weapons Wild Match

Cora Jade vs. Roxanne Perez

Spin The Wheel, Make The Deal: Stipulation TBA

Apollo Crews vs. Grayson Waller

Ambulance Match

Julius Creed vs. Damon Kemp

If Kemp wins, Brutus Creed must leave NXT. If Julius wins, Brutus gets another match with Kemp.