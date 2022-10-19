Updated Card for Saturday’s WWE NXT Halloween Havoc

WWE NXT Halloween Havoc’s host and co-host have been revealed.
On this week’s Halloween Havoc go-home show, it was announced that SmackDown Superstar Shotzi will return as the host. Shotzi promised to go all-out on Saturday night, making Halloween Havoc the most terrifying extravaganza in NXT history.
NXT Halloween Havoc is set to take place on Saturday, October 22 at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL. It will be broadcasted live on Peacock and the WWE Network.
You can read our detailed NXT recap by clicking here.
The current announced card is below:
Host & Co-Host: Shotzi with Quincy Elliott
Triple Threat for the Unified NXT Title
Ilja Dragunov vs. JD McDonagh vs. Bron Breakker (c)
Unified NXT Women’s Title Match
Alba Fyre vs. Mandy Rose (c)
Ladder Match for the Vacant NXT North American Title
Carmelo Hayes vs. Oro Mensah vs. Wes Lee vs. Von Wagner vs. Nathan Frazer
Spin The Wheel, Make The Deal: Weapons Wild Match
Cora Jade vs. Roxanne Perez
Spin The Wheel, Make The Deal: Stipulation TBA
Apollo Crews vs. Grayson Waller
Ambulance Match
Julius Creed vs. Damon Kemp
If Kemp wins, Brutus Creed must leave NXT. If Julius wins, Brutus gets another match with Kemp.