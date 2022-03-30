Updated Card For Saturday’s WWE NXT Stand And Deliver Event

The lineup has been finalized for Saturday’s NXT Stand And Deliver event.

Tonight’s go-home NXT main event featured Cameron Grimes beating A-Kid and Roderick Strong to earn the final spot in the Ladder Match for the NXT North American Championship at Stand And Deliver.

WWE also announced a Kickoff Pre-Show match for Stand And Deliver. It will be Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne defending the Women’s Tag Team Championships against Dakota Kai & Raquel Gonzalez.

Stand And Deliver will be held this Saturday 4/2 from the AmericanAirlines Center in Dallas TX. The Pre-Show begins at 12 PM EST. Here is the final card for the event-

–NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne (C) vs. Dakota Kai & Raquel Gonzalez

-Gunther vs. LA Knight

-Tommaso Ciampa vs. Tony D’Angelo

–NXT North American Championship Ladder Match: Carmelo Hayes (C) vs. Cameron Grimes vs. Santos Escobar vs. Solo Sikoa vs. Grayson Waller

–NXT Women’s Championship Fatal 4 Way: Mandy Rose (C) vs. Cora Jade vs. Kay Lee Ray vs. Io Shirai

–NXT Tag Team Championship Triple Threat: Imperium (C) vs. MSK vs. The Creed Brothers

–NXT Championship Match: Dolph Ziggler (C) vs. Bron Breakker