Updated Card For Sunday’s Impact Slammiversary, New Title Match Added

At the upcoming Impact Wrestling Slammiversary pay-per-view, the Knockouts World Tag Team Titles will be defended.

Tenille Dashwood and Madison Rayne will defend their titles against Taya Valkyrie and Rosemary at Slammiversary.

Slammiversary 2022, Impact’s 20th anniversary celebration, will take place on Sunday, June 19 at the Nashville Fairgrounds in Nashville, Tennessee. It will be broadcast live for subscribers on Impact+, on YouTube for Ultimate Insiders members, and on pay-per-view. The current card is as follows:

Impact World Title Match

Eric Young vs. Josh Alexander (c)

Queen of The Mountain Match for the Impact Knockouts World Title

Chelsea Green vs. Deonna Purrazzo vs. Mia Yim vs. Jordynne Grace vs. Tasha Steelz (c)

Special Guest Enforcer: Mickie James.

Ultimate X for the Impact X Division Title

Jack Evans vs. Kenny King vs. Mike Bailey vs. Trey Miguel vs. Alex Zayne vs. Ace Austin (c)

Impact World Tag Team Titles Match

The Good Brothers vs. The Briscoes (c)

Impact Digital Media Title Match

Brian Myers vs. Rich Swann (c)

Impact Knockouts World Tag Team Titles Match

Rosemary and Taya Valkyrie vs. Tenille Dashwood and Madison Rayne (c)

Monster’s Ball Match

Moose vs. Sami Callihan

Ten-Man Tag Team Match

Honor No More (Eddie Edwards, PCO, Vincent, Mike Bennett, Matt Taven) vs. Impact Originals (Frankie Kazarian, Chris Sabin, Alex Shelley, two mystery partners TBA)

