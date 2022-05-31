Updated Card For Sunday’s WWE Hell In a Cell – New Matches Added

The WWE United States Title will be defended at Hell In a Cell and a big six-person mixed tag team match has been announced for WWE Hell In a Cell.

The 2022 WWE Hell In a Cell Premium Live Event will take place on Sunday, June 5 near Chicago from the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, IL. The updated card is below:

Hell In a Cell Match

Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins

Triple Threat for the RAW Women’s Title

Asuka vs. Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair (c)

WWE United States Title Match

Mustafa Ali vs. Theory (c)

2-on-1 Handicap Match

Omos and MVP vs. Bobby Lashley

Ezekiel vs. Kevin Owens

The Judgment Day (WWE Hall of Famer Edge, Damian Priest, Rhea Ripley) vs. AJ Styles, Finn Balor and Liv Morgan

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more.