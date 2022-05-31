Updated Card For Sunday’s WWE Hell In a Cell – New Matches Added

The WWE United States Title will be defended at Hell In a Cell and a big six-person mixed tag team match has been announced for WWE Hell In a Cell.
The 2022 WWE Hell In a Cell Premium Live Event will take place on Sunday, June 5 near Chicago from the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, IL. The updated card is below:
Hell In a Cell Match
Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins
Triple Threat for the RAW Women’s Title
Asuka vs. Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair (c)
WWE United States Title Match
Mustafa Ali vs. Theory (c)
2-on-1 Handicap Match
Omos and MVP vs. Bobby Lashley
Ezekiel vs. Kevin Owens
The Judgment Day (WWE Hall of Famer Edge, Damian Priest, Rhea Ripley) vs. AJ Styles, Finn Balor and Liv Morgan
Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more.