Updated Card for Sunday’s WWE NXT Worlds Collide

On Sunday, September 4, NXT Worlds Collide is scheduled to air live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. The thirty-minute Pre-show will be broadcast at 3:30 p.m. ET on Peacock, WWE Network, and WWE Digital pages. The Worlds Collide main card will then begin at 4pm ET on Peacock and WWE Network. This is a day following the Cardiff, Wales WWE Clash at The Castle event. Worlds Collide will feature a match between NXT 2.0 and NXT UK Superstars as the company prepares for the 2023 launch of NXT Europe, which will mark the end of the NXT UK brand.

Below is the current Worlds Collide card:

Champion vs. Champion Title Unification Match

NXT Champion Bron Breakker vs. NXT UK Champion Tyler Bate

Triple Threat Title Unification Match

NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose vs. Blair Davenport vs. NXT UK Women’s Champion Meiko Satomura

Fatal 4 Way Title Unification Elimination Match

NXT Tag Team Champions The Creed Brothers vs. Pretty Deadly vs. Gallus vs. NXT UK Tag Team Champions Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen

NXT North American Title Match

Ricochet vs. Carmelo Hayes (c)

NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles Match

Doudrop and Nikki A.S.H. vs. Katana Chance and Kayden Carter (c)