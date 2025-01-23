Updated Card For The 100th Episode Of ROH TV On HonorClub

Ring of Honor announced that the 100th episode of ROH TV, which airs tonight, January 23, will feature “The Wrestler” Katsuyori Shibata taking on Shane Taylor Promotion’s Shane Taylor in a singles match and Lady Frost facing The Vendetta’s Taya Valkyrie in singles action.

It was also announced that The Outrunners (Turbo Floyd and Truth Magnum) will be in tag team action, The Beast Mortos will be in singles action, Top Flight’s Leila Grey will be in singles action, and the Gates of Agony (Toa Liona and Bishop Kaun) will be in tag team action.

Previously announced for the show is reigning ROH World Television Champion Komander defending his title against QT Marshall.

