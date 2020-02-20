Updated Card For The ROH 18TH Anniversary PPV

The ROH 18TH Anniversary PPV will feature a Dealer’s Choice Match where the winner earns a future championship shot of his choosing. The four-way will feature Tyler Bateman, Kenny King, Dan Maff, & Shane Taylor.

ROH 18TH Anniversary PPV will be held on Friday 3/13 in Las Vegas. The card is as follows-

-ROH TV Champion Dragon Lee vs. Bandido

-ROH Tag Team Champions Jay Lethal & Jonathan Gresham vs. Flip Gordon & Marty Scurll

-Adam Brooks vs. Slex

-The Briscoes vs. Joe Hendry & Dalton Castle

-Dealer’s Choice Four-Way For A Future Championship Shot: Tyler Bateman vs. Kenny King vs. Dan Maff vs. Shane Taylor