Updated Card For The Two-Night Impact Emergence Event

Following this week’s Impact Wrestling broadcast, the following matches are confirmed for the two-night Impact Emergence event. The first night will air next week (August 18th) and the second night will air the following week (August 25th).

Night One:

Impact World Championship Match:

Eddie Edwards vs. TBA

Impact World Tag Team Championship Match:

Motor City Machine Guns vs. The North

X-Division Championship Match:

Chris Bey vs. TJP vs. Rohit Raju

TNA World Heavyweight Championship Match:

Moose vs. Trey Miguel

Wrestle House Match:

Kylie Rae vs. Taya Valkyrie

The Good Brothers vs. Ace Austin & Madman Fulton

Night Two:

30-Minute Ironman Knockouts Championship Match:

Deonna Purrazzo vs. Jordynne Grace