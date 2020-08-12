Updated Card For The Two-Night Impact Emergence Event

Following this week’s Impact Wrestling broadcast, the following matches are confirmed for the two-night Impact Emergence event. The first night will air next week (August 18th) and the second night will air the following week (August 25th).
Night One:
Impact World Championship Match:
Eddie Edwards vs. TBA
Impact World Tag Team Championship Match:
Motor City Machine Guns vs. The North
X-Division Championship Match:
Chris Bey vs. TJP vs. Rohit Raju
TNA World Heavyweight Championship Match:
Moose vs. Trey Miguel
Wrestle House Match:
Kylie Rae vs. Taya Valkyrie
The Good Brothers vs. Ace Austin & Madman Fulton
Night Two:
30-Minute Ironman Knockouts Championship Match:
Deonna Purrazzo vs. Jordynne Grace