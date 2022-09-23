Updated Card for Tonight’s Impact Victory Road Event, New Match Added

A new tag team match has been added to Impact Wrestling’s Victory Road special.

Honor No More’s PCO and Vincent will face The Motor City Machine Guns on Victory Road.

Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin will face off against Impact World Tag Team Champions Matt Taven and Mike Bennett at Bound For Glory on Friday, October 7. Sabin and Shelley earned a shot at the Bound For Glory title by defeating NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Champions Aussie Open in a non-title match on Impact’s Victory Road go-home edition.

Before facing The OGK at Bound For Glory, The MCMG must first face their stablemates PCO and Vincent at Victory Road tonight.

The 2022 Impact Victory Road event will be broadcast live from Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee later tonight, Friday, September 23. For Ultimate Insiders members, the event will be broadcast on Impact Plus and YouTube. The current announced card for tonight is as follows:

Impact X Division Title Match

Delirious vs. Mike Bailey (c)

Triple Threat Barbed Wire Massacre

Sami Callihan vs. Moose vs. Steve Maclin

Triple Threat Revolver Rules Match

Frankie Kazarian vs. Kenny King vs. Mia Yim vs. Laredo Kid vs. Black Taurus vs. Trey Miguel vs. Alex Zayne vs. Yuya Uemura

Winner challenges for the X Division Title at Bound For Glory.

Career Threatening Match

Mickie James vs. Gisele Shaw

James will retire from in-ring competition if she loses.

Pick Your Poison Non-Title Match

Impact Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace vs. Max The Impaler (picked by Masha Slamovich)

Impact World Champion Josh Alexander, Heath and Rich Swann vs. Eddie Edwards and Impact World Tag Team Champions Matt Taven and Mike Bennett

Killer Kelly vs. Tasha Steelz

The Motor City Machine Guns vs. PCO and Vincent