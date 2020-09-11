Updated Card For Tonight’s WWE 205 Live

Ever-Rise and Ashante “Thee” Adonis will also be in action on tonight’s WWE 205 Live episode.

WWE just announced that Ever-Rise will be in tag team action tonight against unknown opponents. They lost a 205 Live fan vote earlier today to determine who will face Joaquin Wilde and Raul Mendoza of Legado del Fantasma in tonight’s main event. That poll was won by Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch. WWE NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar will be at ringside to support Wilde and Mendoza. Adonis, the former Tehuti Miles, has issued an open challenge to the cruiserweight veterans of the 205 Live locker room, as seen in the video below. He has recent losses to The Brian Kendrick and Ariya Daivari, but the storyline is that Adonis is looking to get a big win over a veteran Superstar.

Tonight’s WWE 205 Live episode will air live on the WWE Network, from The ThunderDome at the Amway Center in Orlando, right after SmackDown on FOX goes off the air. Below is WWE’s full announcement on tonight’s show-