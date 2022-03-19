Updated Card For WrestleMania 38 After Tonight’s SmackDown

WWE made two WrestleMania lineup changes on tonight’s SmackDown. Natalya & Shayna Baszler were added to the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship match to make it a Fatal 4 Way, and a Anything Goes stipulation was added to Sami Zayn vs. Johnny Knoxville.

WWE WrestleMania 38 will take place on Saturday 4/2 and Sunday 4/3 from AT&T Stadium in Arlington TX. Here is the updated official lineup-

-Edge vs. AJ Styles (Night TBA)

-RAW Tag Team Championship Match: RK-Bro (C) vs. The Street Profits (Night TBA)

-The KO Show with Kevin Owens, special guest Steve Austin to appear (Night 1)

-Happy Corbin vs. Drew McIntyre (Night 1)

-The Miz & Logan Paul vs. Rey & Dominik Mysterio (Night 1)

-SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos (C) vs. Rick Boogs & Shinsuke Nakamura (Night 1)

-RAW Women’s Championship Match: Becky Lynch (C) vs. Bianca Belair (Night 1)

-SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Charlotte Flair (C) vs. Ronda Rousey (Night 1)

-Pat McAfee vs. Austin Theory (Night 2)

-WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Fatal 4 Way: Carmella & Queen Zelina (C) vs. Natalya & Shayna Baszler vs. Naomi & Sasha Banks vs. Liv Morgan & Rhea Ripley (Night 2)

-Anything Goes Match: Sami Zayn vs. Johnny Knoxville (Night 2)

-Winner Takes All Championship Unification Match: WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. WWE Champion Brock Lesnar (Night 2)