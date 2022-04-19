Updated Card For WrestleMania Backlash

AJ Styles vs. Edge in another WrestleMania rematch has been announced for WrestleMania Backlash. Edge won the first match at WrestleMania 38 thanks to Damian Priest.

WrestleMania Backlash takes place on 5/8 from Providence Rhode Island. Here is the updated lineup-

-AJ Styles vs. Edge

-Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins

–I Quit Match For The SmackDown Women’s Championship: Charlotte Flair (C) vs. Ronda Rousey

–Winner Takes All Championship Unification Match: SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos vs. RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro