Updated Card For WWE Extreme Rules

Carmella vs. Liv Morgan is now official for WWE Extreme Rules.

The Morgan vs. Carmella feud has been going on all summer. Carmella defeated Morgan on the June 4 SmackDown, but Morgan then pinned Carmella on the June 11 and June 25 SmackDown shows.

The 2021 WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view will take place on September 26 from the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. Below is the updated announced card-

WWE Universal Title Match

“The Demon” Finn Balor vs. Roman Reigns (c)

RAW Women’s Title Match

Alexa Bliss vs. Charlotte Flair (c)

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch (c)

WWE United States Title Match

Sheamus vs. Damian Priest (c)

SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match

The Street Profits vs. The Usos (c)

Carmella vs. Liv Morgan