Below is the updated card for WWE NXT Halloween Havoc after last night’s NXT 2.0 episode. The special will air on 10/26 on the USA Network.

-NXT Championship Match: Tommaso Ciampa (C) vs. Bron Breakker

-NXT Women’s Championship Match: Raquel Gonzalez (C) vs. Mandy Rose (Spin The Wheel, Make The Deal)

-NXT Women’s Tag Team Title Triple Threat: Io Shirai & Zoey Stark (C) Persia Pirotta & Indi Hartwell vs. Jacy Jayne & Gigi Dolin

-New dark cryptic Superstar will debut