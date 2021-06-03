Updated & Corrected WWE RAW Ratings Report For This Week

Monday’s live Memorial Day edition of WWE RAW, featuring Drew McIntyre defeating Kofi Kingston in the #1 contender’s main event, drew an average of 1.557 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via POST Wrestling. This is down 3.9% from last week’s 1.621 million viewers, and is the second-lowest viewership in show history.

For this week’s show, the first hour drew 1.536 million viewers (last week’s hour 1 – 1.661 million), the second hour drew 1.549 million viewers (last week’s hour 2 – 1.655 million) and the final hour drew 1.586 million viewers (last week’s hour 3 – 1.546 million).

This week’s RAW drew a 0.4 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is down 11.11% from last week’s 0.45 rating in the key demo. The new data from POST Wrestling lists a 0.4 rating for the 18-49 key demo, but it was noted that it’s not clear if this is rounded down from the previous reported 0.44 rating.

We previously reported lower numbers for this week’s RAW, based on incorrect data from PWTorch. We apologize for the error. These new numbers from POST Wrestling are based on internal numbers at WWE, via Nielsen.

This week’s RAW drew the second-lowest viewership in the history of the show. Monday’s RAW also drew the second-lowest 18-49 key demographic rating in the history of the show, behind the December 14, 2020 show that went up against a major NFL game. This week’s RAW viewership was down 3.9% from last week’s show, while this week’s 18-49 key demographic rating was down 11.11% from last week. Monday’s third hour of RAW was the most-viewed hour of the show. This is the first time that the highest-rated hour for RAW was the final hour since the June 25, 2018 episode. This week’s third hour was up 3.26% from the first hour. This week’s RAW viewership was down 10.26% from the Memorial Day 2020 episode, while this week’s 18-49 key demo rating was down 21.56% from the Memorial Day 2020 show.