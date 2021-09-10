Updated Details On Bryan Danielson’s AEW Contract

Bryan Danielson has apparently signed a multi-year deal with AEW. It was indicated on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio that Danielson has signed a three year deal with AEW.

A three year deal would put Danielson under contract to AEW through the summer of 2025, when he would be 44 years old.

WWE and AEW reportedly made similar offers to Danielson as far as money goes, and both would have allowed him to work for NJPW. WWE’s deal was going to allow Danielson to work NJPW but he also wanted to open the door for other WWE Superstars that wanted to work for NJPW. The idea of working with NJPW reportedly played a big factor in Danielson’s decision, and ultimately nothing came from a potential WWE-NJPW alliance. Danielson reportedly decided on signing with AEW because he felt like going there would be more beneficial for the wrestling industry as a whole, or best for business.

The decision to sign with AEW was said to be a difficult one for Danielson due to his personal admiration for WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon, and his family ties with the company, specifically his wife and sister-in-law, WWE Hall of Famers The Bella Twins, and his father-in-law, WWE Talent Relations head John Laurinaitis. Danielson is said to be a “big, big fan” of McMahon as a person, more so than people would realize. The door remains open for Danielson to return to WWE when his AEW contract expires.