Updated Details Regarding The Death Of Zeus

Regarding the death of Thomas ‘Tiny’ Lister aka Zeus, Lister’s manager Cindy Cowan told the Associated Press that Lister was diagnosed with Covid-19 earlier this year but recovered.

Cowan noted to CNN that Lister was experiencing Covid-19 symptoms over the past week and they “got really bad, really quick.” Cowan stated that Lister felt very weak and had to cancel a movie-related appearance due to breathing issues.

Lister was found dead in his home after friends were unable to get in contact with him. Cowan stated the following to People.com:

“He was just really complaining, but he was too weak to go to the doctor.”

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department issued a brief statement:

“Mr. Lister’s death appears to be of natural causes but will ultimately be determined by the Office of Medical Examiner-Coroner.”

WWE issued the following statement regarding Lister:

WWE is saddened to learn that Tom “Tiny” Lister, known as Zeus to the WWE Universe, passed away today at age 62.

Zeus first entered the squared circle opposite Hulk Hogan in the 1989 film “No Holds Barred.” The rivalry extended beyond the big screen, as The Human Wrecking Machine quickly formed a common bond with “Macho Man” Randy Savage in their shared quest to take down The Immortal One. Zeus & Savage battled Hogan & Brutus “The Barber” Beefcake in the main event of SummerSlam 1989. One of Zeus’ most memorable moments came at Survivor Series 1989 as part of Ted DiBiase’s Million Dollar Team, when The Human Wrecking Machine got the better of The Hulkster in an impressive display of strength.

Lister famously portrayed the daunting Deebo in the classic “Friday” and “Next Friday” movies, as well as roles in “The Fifth Element,” “The Dark Knight,” and “Zootopia.”

WWE extends its condolences to Lister’s family, friends and fans.