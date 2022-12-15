Updated DragonGate Line-Ups For the Reminder of 2022

Here is the updated Dragon Gate line-ups for the reminder cards of 2022:
Fantastic Gate Night 9 (12/17/22)
6 Man Tag Team Match
Z Brats (Open The Brave Gate Champion HYO,BxB Hulk & Diamante) vs. D’Courage
Tag Team Match
Open The Triangle Gate Champions Z Brats (Kai & Ishin) vs. Eita & Ho Ho Lun
Open The Triangle Gate Champion Shun Skywalker vs. Mochizuki Jr
6 Man Tag Team Match
M3K vs. Ultimo Dragon,Don Fuji & Kono Mama Ichikawa
Tag Team Match
Natural Vibes (Strong Machine J & Jacky Funky Kamei) vs. Gold Class
8 Man Tag Team Match
Natural Vibes (Open The Twin Gate Champions Kzy & Big Boss Shimizu,U-T & Jason Lee) vs. High End,Takashi Yoshida & Problem Dragon
The Gate Of Origin (12/18/22)
6 Man Tag Team Match
Natural Vibes (U-T,Jacky Funky Kamei & Jason Lee) vs. Problem Dragon,Punch Tominaga & Ryu Fuda)
Eita vs. Kono Mama Ichikawa
6 Man Tag Team Match
M3K vs. Ultimo Dragon,Don Fuji & Gaina
Triple Threat Match
Open The Triangle Gate Champion Ishin vs. Mochizuki Jr vs. Strong Machine J
Tag Team Match
Z Brats (Open The Triangle Gate Champion Shun Skywalker & Diamante) vs. Dragon Kid & Ninja Mack
Triple Threat Elimination Captain Fall Match
Z Brats (Open The Triangle Gate Champion Kai,Open The Brave Gate Champion HYO & BxB Hulk) vs. D’Courage vs. Gold Class
Open The Twin Gate Title Match
Natural Vibes (Kzy & Big Boss Shimizu) (c) vs. Yamato & Takashi Yoshida
Fantastic Gate Day 10 (12/19/22)
Tag Team Match
Natural Vibes (Open The Twin Gate Champion Big Boss Shimizu & Jacky Funky Kamei) vs. Madoka Kikuta & Don Fuji
6 Man Tag Team Match
Z Brats (Open The Triangle Gate Champions Shun Skywalker & Ishin & BxB Hulk) vs. Takashi Yoshida,Problem Dragon & Ho Ho Lun
Mochizuki Jr vs. Jason Lee
6 Man Tag Team Match
Z Brats (Open The Triangle Gate Champion Kai,Open The Brave Champion HYO & Diamante) vs. High End & Ultimo Dragon
6 Man Tag Team Match
Natural Vibes (Open The Twin Gate Champion Kzy,U-T & Strong Machine J) vs. M3K
Tag Team Match
D’Courage vs. Gold Class
The Final Gate So Far (12/25/22)
Open The Dream Gate Title Match
Yuki Yoshioka (c) vs. Ben-K
Open The Brave Gate Title Match
HYO (c) vs. Minorita
Tag Team Match
Yamato & Madoka Kikuta vs. BxB Hulk & Shingo Takagi