Updated DragonGate Line-Ups For the Reminder of 2022

Here is the updated Dragon Gate line-ups for the reminder cards of 2022:

Fantastic Gate Night 9 (12/17/22)

6 Man Tag Team Match

Z Brats (Open The Brave Gate Champion HYO,BxB Hulk & Diamante) vs. D’Courage

Tag Team Match

Open The Triangle Gate Champions Z Brats (Kai & Ishin) vs. Eita & Ho Ho Lun

Open The Triangle Gate Champion Shun Skywalker vs. Mochizuki Jr

6 Man Tag Team Match

M3K vs. Ultimo Dragon,Don Fuji & Kono Mama Ichikawa

Tag Team Match

Natural Vibes (Strong Machine J & Jacky Funky Kamei) vs. Gold Class

8 Man Tag Team Match

Natural Vibes (Open The Twin Gate Champions Kzy & Big Boss Shimizu,U-T & Jason Lee) vs. High End,Takashi Yoshida & Problem Dragon

The Gate Of Origin (12/18/22)

6 Man Tag Team Match

Natural Vibes (U-T,Jacky Funky Kamei & Jason Lee) vs. Problem Dragon,Punch Tominaga & Ryu Fuda)

Eita vs. Kono Mama Ichikawa

6 Man Tag Team Match

M3K vs. Ultimo Dragon,Don Fuji & Gaina

Triple Threat Match

Open The Triangle Gate Champion Ishin vs. Mochizuki Jr vs. Strong Machine J

Tag Team Match

Z Brats (Open The Triangle Gate Champion Shun Skywalker & Diamante) vs. Dragon Kid & Ninja Mack

Triple Threat Elimination Captain Fall Match

Z Brats (Open The Triangle Gate Champion Kai,Open The Brave Gate Champion HYO & BxB Hulk) vs. D’Courage vs. Gold Class

Open The Twin Gate Title Match

Natural Vibes (Kzy & Big Boss Shimizu) (c) vs. Yamato & Takashi Yoshida

Fantastic Gate Day 10 (12/19/22)

Tag Team Match

Natural Vibes (Open The Twin Gate Champion Big Boss Shimizu & Jacky Funky Kamei) vs. Madoka Kikuta & Don Fuji

6 Man Tag Team Match

Z Brats (Open The Triangle Gate Champions Shun Skywalker & Ishin & BxB Hulk) vs. Takashi Yoshida,Problem Dragon & Ho Ho Lun

Mochizuki Jr vs. Jason Lee

6 Man Tag Team Match

Z Brats (Open The Triangle Gate Champion Kai,Open The Brave Champion HYO & Diamante) vs. High End & Ultimo Dragon

6 Man Tag Team Match

Natural Vibes (Open The Twin Gate Champion Kzy,U-T & Strong Machine J) vs. M3K

Tag Team Match

D’Courage vs. Gold Class

The Final Gate So Far (12/25/22)

Open The Dream Gate Title Match

Yuki Yoshioka (c) vs. Ben-K

Open The Brave Gate Title Match

HYO (c) vs. Minorita

Tag Team Match

Yamato & Madoka Kikuta vs. BxB Hulk & Shingo Takagi