Updated Favorites And Betting Odds For 2026 WWE Night Of Champions PLE

WWE is set to hold its 2026 Night of Champions premium live event (PLE) today, June 27th, at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Updated betting odds have been released for six key matches, which include a Steel Cage Match between Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker, the finals of both the King and Queen of the Ring tournaments, the WWE United States Championship match, a Triple Threat Match for the Undisputed WWE Championship, and the Women’s United States Championship match.

Cody Rhodes is favored to defeat Sami Zayn and GUNTHER in the Triple Threat Match to retain his Undisputed WWE Championship. Additionally, Trick Williams is favored to beat Ricky Saints to retain his WWE United States Championship. Jade Cargill is expected to defeat Tiffany Stratton and become the new Women’s United States Champion, while the odds for the Steel Cage Match have Seth Rollins as the favorite.

In the finals of the King of the Ring tournament, Oba Femi is favored to beat Jey Uso, while IYO SKY is favored to defeat Liv Morgan in the finals of the Queen of the Ring tournament.

You can check out the betting odds below, courtesy of BetOnline:

Undisputed WWE Championship Triple Threat Match

“The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes (c) -550 vs. “The Last Real Good Guy” Sami Zayn +250 vs. “The Ring General” GUNTHER +700

WWE United States Championship Match

Trick Williams (c) -4000 vs. “Absolute” Ricky Saints +1000

WWE Women’s United States Championship Match

Tiffany Stratton (c) +100 vs. Jade Cargill -140

Steel Cage Match

“The Visionary” Seth “Freakin Rollins -140 vs. The Vision’s “The Unpredictable Badass” Bron Breakker +100

King of the Ring Tournament Finals Match

“The Ruler” Oba Femi -140 vs. The Bloodline’s “Main Event” Jey Uso +100

Queen of the Ring Tournament Finals Match

“The Genius of the Sky” IYO SKY -900 vs. The Judgment Day’s WWE Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan +500