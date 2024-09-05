Updated Favorites And Betting Odds For AEW All Out

AEW will be holding their 2024 All Out Premium Live Event on Saturday, September 7 from the NOW Arena in the Chicago suburb of Hoffman Estates, Illinois, with AEW World Champion “The American Dragon” Bryan Danielson defending his championship against TNT Champion “The Scapegoat” Jack Perry.

Updated betting odds for AEW All Out have been revealed, with Danielson as the clear favorite to retain his title.

Other matchups set to take place on the PPV include AEW International Champion “The Aerial Assassin” Will Ospreay defending his title against AEW World Trios Champion “The Bastard” PAC, TBS Champion “The CEO” Mercedes Moné defending her title against Hikaru Shida, “Hangman” Adam Page taking on Swerve Strickland in a Steel Cage Match, MJF facing Daniel Garcia in a singles match and Kris Statlander battling CMLL World Women’s Champion Willow Nightingale in a Chicago Street Fight.

You can check out the updated betting odds below, courtesy of BetOnline:

AEW World Championship Match:

“The American Dragon” Bryan Danielson (c) -10000 (1/100) vs. TNT Champion “The Scapegoat” Jack Perry +2000 (20/1)

AEW International Championship Match:

“The Aerial Assassin” Will Ospreay (c) -10000 (1/100) vs. AEW World Trios Champion “The Bastard” PAC +2000 (20/1)

TBS Championship Match:

“The CEO” Mercedes Moné (c) -10000 vs. Hikaru Shida +2000

Steel Cage Match:

“Hangman” Adam Page -1200 (1/12) vs. Swerve Strickland +575 (23/4)

Singles Match:

MJF -1000 (1/10) vs. Daniel Garcia +550 (11/2)

Chicago Street Fight:

Kris Statlander -1000 (1/10) vs. CMLL World Women’s Champion Willow Nightingale +550 (11/2)