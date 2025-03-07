Updated Favorites And Betting Odds For AEW Revolution

AEW will hold its 2025 Revolution PPV on Sunday, March 9th, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California.

Updated betting odds for AEW Revolution have been revealed, with AEW World Champion Jon Moxley as the favorite to retain his championship over “The Rated R Superstar” Cope and AEW Women’s World Champion “Timeless” Toni Storm as the favorite to retain her championship over “The Glamour” Mariah May.

You can check out the updated betting odds below, courtesy of BetOnline:

AEW World Championship Match:

The Death Riders’ Jon Moxley (c) -200 (1/2) vs. “The Rated R Superstar” Cope +160 (8/5)

AEW Women’s World Championship Match:

“Timeless” Toni Stom (c) -2500 (1/25) vs. “The Glamour” Mariah May +800 (8/1)

AEW World Tag Team Championship Match:

The Hurt Syndicate (“The All Mighty” Bobby Lashley and “The Standard of Excellence” Shelton Benjamin) (c) -2500 (1/25) vs. The Outrunners (Turbo Floyd and Truth Magnum) +800 (8/1)

AEW Continental Championship Match:

“The Rainmaker” Kazuchika Okada (c) -2500 (1/25) vs. Hounds of Hell’s Brody King +800 (8/1)

AEW International Championship Match:

Don Callis Family’s “The Alpha” Konosuke Takeshita (c) +550 (11/2) vs. Kenny Omega -1000 (1/10)

AEW TBS Championship Match:

“The CEO” Mercedes Moné (c) -2000 (1/20) vs. Momo Watanabe +700 (7/1)

AEW World Championship #1 Contender’s Match:

Swerve Strickland -1000 (1/10) vs. Ricochet +550 (11/2)

Singles Match:

MJF -220 (5/11) vs. “Hangman” Adam Page +160 (8/5)

Steel Cage Match:

“The Aerial Assassin” Will Ospreay -700 (1/7) vs. Don Callis Family’s “The Protostar” Kyle Fletcher +400 (4/1)