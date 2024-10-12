Updated Favorites And Betting Odds For AEW WrestleDream

AEW will be holding their 2024 WrestleDream PPV later tonight, October 12 from the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington, with AEW World Champion “The American Dragon” Bryan Danielson defending his title against Jon Moxley and AEW Women’s World Champion “The Glamour” Mariah May defending her title against Willow Nightingale.

Updated betting odds for AEW WrestleDream have been revealed, with Moxley as the favorite to defeat Danielson and become the new World Champion and May the favorite to retain her title.

You can check out the updated betting odds below, courtesy of BetOnline:

AEW World Championship Match:

“The American Dragon” Bryan Danielson (c) +120 (6/5) vs. Jon Moxley -150 (2/3)

AEW International Championship 3-Way Match:

“The Aerial Assassin” Will Ospreay (c) -400 (1/4) vs. Don Callis Family’s “The Alpha” Konosuke Takeshita +200 (2/1) vs. Ricochet +800 (8/1)

AEW TNT Championship Match:

The Elite’s “The Scapegoat” Jack Perry (c) -2500 (1/25) vs. Katsuyori Shibata +800 (8/1)

AEW Women’s World Championship Match:

“The Glamour” Mariah May (c) -5000 (1/50) vs. Willow Nightingale +1200 (12/1)

AEW World Tag Team Championship Match:

The Elite’s The Young Bucks (Matthew Jackson and Nicholas Jackson) (c) -2000 (1/20) vs. Private Party (Zay and Quen) +700 (7/1)

ROH World Championship Match:

The Conglomeration’s Mark Briscoe (c) -250 (2/5) vs. “The Learning Tree” Chris Jericho +170 (17/10)

ROH World Television Championship Match

Atlantis Jr. (c) +165 (33/20) vs. “The Machine” Brian Cage -220 (5/11)

Open Challenge Match:

Darby Allin -1500 (1/15) vs. House Of Black’s Brody King +600 (6/1)

Singles Match:

Bang Bang Gang’s “Switchblade” Jay White -180 (5/9) vs. “Hangman” Adam Page +140 (7/5)

Tag Team Match:

The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens and Max Caster) -450 (2/9) vs. MxM Collection (Mason Madden and Mansoor) +275 (11/4)

2-Out-Of-3 Falls Match:

Hologram -1000 (1/10) vs. LFI’s The Beast Mortos +550 (11/2)

Will Bryan Danielson Retire?

Yes +700 (7/1)

To Appear 1st on Show:

Bobby Lashley -250 (2/5)

MJF +200 (2/1)

Adam Cole +550 (11/2)

Ricky Starks +1800 (18/1)

Will Christian Cage Cash in his Contract for the AEW World Title?

Yes +500 (5/1)