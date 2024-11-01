Updated Favorites And Betting Odds For WWE Crown Jewel

WWE will be holding their 2024 Crown Jewel Premium Live Event on Saturday, November 2 at the Mohammed Abdo Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, with Imperium’s 2024 King of the Ring winner and World Heavyweight Champion “The Ring General” GUNTHER taking on Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes in a WWE Crown Jewel Championship Match and Women’s World Champion and Judgment Day member Liv Morgan battling Women’s Champion “The Irresistible Force” Nia Jax in a WWE Women’s Crown Jewel Championship Match.

Updated betting odds for WWE Crown Jewel have been revealed, with GUNTHER as the clear favorite to defeat Rhodes and Morgan and Jax in a draw to win their match.

You can check out the updated betting odds below, courtesy of BetOnline:

WWE Crown Jewel Championship Match:

Imperium’s 2024 King of the Ring winner and World Heavyweight Champion “The Ring General” GUNTHER -300 (1/3) vs. Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes +200 (2/1)

Note: Odds suggest GUNTHER has a 75% likelihood of winning.

WWE Women’s Crown Jewel Championship Match:

WWE Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan -120 (5/6) vs. WWE Women’s Champion “The Irresistible Force” Nia Jax -120 (5/6)

Note: Odds suggest this match is a pick’em.

WWE United States Championship Triple Threat Match:

“The Mega Star” LA Knight (c) +100 (1/1) vs. Andrade -130 (10/13) vs. Carmelo Hayes +600 (6/1)

Note: Odds suggest Andrade has a 56.5% likelihood of winning the belt.

6-Man Tag Team Match:

The Bloodline (“The Tribal Chief” Solo Sikoa, “The Right Hand Man” Tama Tonga and “The Infamous” Tonga Loa) -200 (1/2) vs. “The OTC” Roman Reigns and The Usos (“Main Event” Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso) +150 (3/2)

Note: Odds suggest The Bloodline (the new Bloodline) has a 66.7% likelihood of winning.

Singles Match:

“The Prize Fighter” Kevin Owens -400 (1/4) vs. “The Viper” Randy Orton +250 (5/2)

Note: Odds suggest Kevin Owens has an 80% likelihood of winning.

Singles Match:

“Big” Bronson Reed -200 (1/2) vs. Seth “Freakin” Rollins +150 (3/2)

Note: Odds suggest Bronson Reed has a 66.7% likelihood of winning.

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Fatal 4-Way Match:

Jade Cargill and “The EST Of WWE” Bianca Belair -700 (1/7) vs. Chelsea Green and Piper Niven +300 (3/1) vs. Damage CTRL (IYO SKY and Kairi Sane) +800 (8/1) vs. Meta-Four (Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson) +900 (9/1)

Note: Odds suggest Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair have a 87.5% likelihood of retaining their titles.