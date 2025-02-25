Updated Favorites And Betting Odds For WWE Elimination Chamber 2025

The betting odds for WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 have been released by betonline.ag, providing insight into the favorites and underdogs for the upcoming event. In these odds, favorites are marked with a “-” symbol, indicating how much money must be wagered to win $100, while underdogs are represented by a “+” symbol, showing the potential winnings on a $100 bet.

For the Men’s Elimination Chamber Match, John Cena is the overwhelming favorite at -2000, while CM Punk follows as a distant underdog at +275. Other contenders include Seth Rollins (+2000), Drew McIntyre (+2500), Damian Priest (+3300), and Logan Paul (+4000), suggesting long-shot odds for most competitors.

In the Tag Team Match, the duo of Tiffany Stratton & Trish Stratus is heavily favored at -2000, while Nia Jax & Candace LeRae are the underdogs with odds of +700.

The Unsanctioned Match sees Kevin Owens favored at -200 against Sami Zayn (+150), indicating a relatively closer contest.

For the Women’s Elimination Chamber Match, Bianca Belair leads as the frontrunner at -425, while Liv Morgan (+450) and Alexa Bliss (+600) have moderate odds. Naomi (+700), Roxanne Perez (+1600), and Bayley (+2500) are considered underdogs with lower chances of victory.

These odds suggest clear favorites in each category, but as always in professional wrestling, surprises and upsets can never be ruled out.