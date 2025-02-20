Updated Favorites And Betting Odds For WWE Elimination Chamber

WWE will hold its 2025 Elimination Chamber PLE on Saturday, March 1st, at the Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, with both the Men’s and Women’s Elimination Chamber matches taking place.

Updated betting odds for WWE Elimination Chamber have been revealed, with 16-time World Champion John Cena as the clear favorite to win the Men’s Elimination Chamber Match and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion “The EST Of WWE” Bianca Belair as the clear favorite to win the Women’s Elimination Chamber Match.

You can check out the updated betting odds below, courtesy of BetOnline:

Men’s Elimination Chamber Match:

John Cena: 1/6 (-600) vs. CM Punk: 4/1 (+400) vs. Seth Rollins: 9/1 (+900) vs. Drew McIntyre: 16/1 (+1600) vs. Damian Priest: 20/1 (+2000) vs. Logan Paul: 25/1 (+2500)

Women’s Elimination Chamber Match:

Bianca Belair: 5/7 (-140) vs. Naomi: 7/4 (+175) vs. Alexa Bliss: 9/1 (+900) vs. Liv Morgan: 9/1 (+900) vs. Roxanne Perez: 10/1 (+1000) vs. Bayley: 12/1 (+1200)

Unsanctioned Match:

Sami Zayn: 1/2 (-200) vs. Kevin Owens: 3/2 (+150)

Tag Team Match:

Tiffany Stratton and Trish Stratus: 1/50 (-5000) vs. Nia Jax and Candice LeRae: 12/1 (+1200)