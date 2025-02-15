Updated Favorites And Betting Odds For WWE NXT Vengeance Day

WWE will hold its NXT Vengeance Day PLE tonight, February 15th, at the CareFirst Arena in Washington, D.C., with WWE NXT Champion “The Ruler Of NXT” Oba Femi defending his title against A-Town Down Under’s Austin Theory and Grayson Waller in a Triple Threat Match and more.

Updated betting odds for WWE NXT Vengeance Day have been revealed, with Femi as the clear favorite to retain his championship.

You can check out the updated betting odds below, courtesy of BetOnline:

WWE NXT Championship Triple Threat Match

“The Ruler Of NXT” Oba Femi -10000 (1/100) (c) vs. A-Town Down Under’s Austin Theory +800 (8/1) vs. A-Town Down Under’s Grayson Waller +1000 (10/1)

WWE NXT Women’s Championship Fatal 4-Way Match

“The Beautiful Madness” Giulia -4000 (1/40) (c) vs. “The Prodigy” Roxanne Perez +900 (9/1) vs. Bayley +700 (7/1) vs. Cora Jade +900 (9/1)

WWE NXT Women’s North American Championship Match

Fatal Influence’s Fallon Henley +400 (4/1) (c) vs. “The Dark Angel” Stephanie Vaquer -700 (1/7)

WWE NXT Tag Team Championship Match

Fraxiom (Nathan Frazer and Axiom) -200 (1/2) (c) vs. Josh Briggs and Yoshiki Inamura +150 (3/2)

Strap Match

Trick Williams -1000 (1/10) vs. Eddy Thorpe +550 (11/2)

Singles Match

“The Young OG” Je’Von Evans -150 (2/3) vs. “All Ego” Ethan Page +110 (11/10)