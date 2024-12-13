Updated Favorites And Betting Odds For WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event

WWE will hold its Saturday Night’s Main Event special on Saturday, December 14th, at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York, with Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes defending his title against “The Prize Fighter” Kevin Owens and more.

Updated betting odds for WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event have been revealed, with Rhodes as the clear favorite to retain his championship.

You can check out the updated betting odds below, courtesy of BetOnline:

Undisputed WWE Championship Match:

“The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes (c) -1500 (1/15) vs. “The Prize Fighter” Kevin Owens +600 (6/1)

WWE Women’s World Championship Match:

The Judgment Day’s Liv Morgan (c) -1500 (1/15) vs. Damage CTRL’s IYO SKY [Locked]

WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match:

Imperium’s “The Ring General” GUNTHER (c) -3000 (1/30) vs. The Judgment Day’s World Tag Team Champion Finn Bálor +800 (8/1) vs. Damian Priest +1200 (12/1)

Singles Match:

“The Scottish Warrior” Drew McIntyre -1500 (1/15) vs. Sami Zayn +600 (6/1)