Updated Favorites And Betting Odds For WWE WrestleMania 41

WWE will hold its WrestleMania 41 Premium Live Event on Saturday, April 19th, and Sunday, April 20th, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Updated betting odds for the Undisputed WWE Championship, World Heavyweight Championship, Women’s Championship, Triple Threat and Singles Matchup have been revealed, with “Main Event” Jey Uso as the favorite to dethrone “The Ring General” GUNTHER and become the new World Heavyweight Champion, “The Queen” Charlotte Flair as the favorite to dethrone Tiffany Stratton and become the new Women’s Champion and John Cena as the favorite to dethrone “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes and become the new Undisputed WWE Champion.

You can check out the updated betting odds below, courtesy of BetOnline:

Undisputed WWE Championship Match:

“The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes (c) +170 (17/10) vs. John Cena -250 (2/5)

Note: Previous odds had John Cena -200 (1/2) and Cody Rhodes +150 (3/2). Current odds give John Cena a 71.4% likelihood of winning.

WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match:

“The Ring General” GUNTHER (c) +425 (17/4) vs. “Main Event” Jey Uso -800 (1/8)

Note: Previous odds had Jey Uso -3000 (1/30) and GUNTHER +800 (8/1). Current odds give Jey Uso an 88.9% likelihood of winning.

WWE Women’s Championship Match:

Tiffany Stratton (c) +100 (1/1) vs. “The Queen” Charlotte Flair -140 (5/7)

Note: Previous odds had Flair -200 (1/2) and Stratton +150 (3/2). Current odds give Flair a 58.3% likelihood of winning.

Triple Threat Match:

“The OTC” Roman Reigns -200 (1/2) vs. Seth “Freakin” Rollins +140 (7/5) vs. “The Best In The World” CM Punk +300 (3/1)

Note: Odds give Reigns a 66.7% likelihood of winning.

Singles Match:

“The Viper” Randy Orton -1000 (1/10) vs. “The Prize Fighter” Kevin Owens +550 (11/2)

Note: Odds give Orton a 90.9% likelihood of winning.