Updated Favorites And Betting Odds For WWE WrestleMania 41

WWE will hold its WrestleMania 41 Premium Live Event tonight, April 19th, and tomorrow, April 20th, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Updated betting odds for the Undisputed WWE Championship, World Heavyweight Championship, Women’s Championship, Triple Threat, Singles Matches, and more have been revealed, with “Main Event” Jey Uso as the favorite to dethrone “The Ring General” GUNTHER and become the new World Heavyweight Champion, Tiffany Stratton as the favorite to retain her title and John Cena as the favorite to dethrone “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes and become the new Undisputed WWE Champion.

You can check out the updated betting odds below, courtesy of BetOnline:

Undisputed WWE Championship Match:

“The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes (c) +180 (9/5) vs. John Cena -270 (10/27)

Note: Opening odds had John Cena -200 (1/2) and Cody Rhodes: +150 (3/2). Current odds give John Cena a 73% likelihood of winning.

WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match:

“The Ring General” GUNTHER (c) +400 (4/1) vs. “Main Event” Jey Uso -700 (1/7)

Note: Opening odds had Jey Uso -3000 (1/30) and Gunther +800 (8/1). Current odds give Jey Uso an 87.5% likelihood of winning.

WWE Women’s Championship Match:

Tiffany Stratton (c) -140 (5/7) vs. “The Queen” Charlotte Flair +100 (1/1)

Note: Opening odds had Flair -200 (1/2) and Stratton +150 (3/2). Current odds have Stratton as the new favorite and give her a 58.3% likelihood of winning.

Triple Threat Match:

“The OTC” Roman Reigns +325 (13/4) vs. Seth “Freakin” Rollins +100 (1/1) vs. “The Best In The World” CM Punk -120 (5/6)

Note: The opening odds had Reigns at -200, Rollins at +140 and Punk at +300. The odds have changed immensely, now giving Punk a 54.6% likelihood of winning.

WWE Women’s World Championship Match:

Damage CTRL’s IYO SKY (c) +120 (6/5) vs. “The EST Of WWE” Bianca Belair -105 (20/21) vs. Rhea Ripley +200 (2/1)

Note: Opening odds had Belair -105, Sky +120 and Ripley +225. Current odds give Belair a 54.6% likelihood of winning the belt.

WWE Intercontinental Championship Match:

Bron Breaker (c) +300 (3/1) vs. The Judgment Day’s “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio -250 (2/5) vs. Penta +250 (5/2) vs. The Judgment Day’s Finn Bálor +850 (17/2)

Note: Opening odds had Penta -175, Breaker +125, Mysterio +750 and Balor +800 which gave Penta a 63.6% likelihood of winning the belt. Now Mysterio has a 71.4% likelihood of winning the belt.

WWE United States Championship Match:

“The Mega Star” LA Knight (c) +225 (9/4) vs. “The Samoan Werewolf” Jacob Fatu -350 (2/7)

Note: Opening odds had Fatu -700 and Knight +400. Current odds give Fatu a 77.8% likelihood of winning the belt.

Singles Match:

Damian Priest +425 (17/4) vs. “The Scottish Warrior” Drew McIntyre -800 (1/8)

Note: Opening odds had McIntyre -175 and Priest at +135. Current odds give McIntyre an 88.9% likelihood of winning.

Singles Match:

“The Maverick” Logan Paul -150 (2/3) vs. “The Phenomenal” AJ Styles +110 (11/10)

Note: Opening odds had Paul -250 and Styles +175. Current odds give Paul a 60% likelihood of winning.

WWE World Tag Team Championship Match:

The War Raiders (Erik and Ivar) (c) +500 (5/1) vs. The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods) -900 (1/9)

Note: Current odds give the New Day a 90% likelihood of winning the belts.

Singles Match:

Naomi +300 (3/1) vs. Jade Cargill -500 (1/5)

Note: The opening odds had Cargill -700 and Naomi +400. Current odds give Cargill an 83.3% likelihood of winning.

Singles Match:

LWO’s WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio +110 (11/10) vs. El Grande Americano -150 (2/3)

Note: Opening odds had Mysterio -500 and EAG +300. We have a new favorite in this match. Current odds give El Americano Grande a 60% likelihood of winning.