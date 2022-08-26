Updated Favorites and Betting Preview for WWE Clash at the Castle

WWE has once again brought a Pay Per View to an international audience. With Clash at the Castle being held in Cardiff, Wales the company has made sure to highlight some of their top stars from Europe including Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, and Gunther. Will any of them win though? Sportsbooks aren’t too sure about that.

Roman Reigns v. Drew McIntyre

It’s lone been speculated that WWE would look to end Reigns’ reign as a dual world champion at Clash of the Castle by giving McIntyre the WWE Championship and allowing him to be Raw’s only champion. Sportsbooks don’t think that will be the case though.

With the match now slated to be for both titles in an Undisputed world title match, this one is Reigns’ to lose. Roman is given -227 odds, or an implied 69.4% chance to retain his titles. Meanwhile, McIntyre is given +150 odds, or an implied 40% chance to win a world title in front of a home crowd.

Wrestler Odds Implied chance Roman Reigns -227 69.4% Drew McIntyre +150 40%

Liv Morgan v. Shayna Baszler

This one is another that sportsbooks believe to be an open and shut case. Liv Morgan has enjoyed a fruitful spell as SmackDown Women’s champion and it’s unlikely to end at Clash at the Castle.

Morgan is given -303 odds, or an implied 75.2% chance of victory. Meanwhile, Shayna Baszler is given +188 odds, or an implied 34.7% chance to pull off a major upset.

Wrestler Odds Implied chance Liv Morgan -303 75.2% Shayna Baszler +188 34.7%

Six Woman Tag Match

The only tag team match currently on the cards features the Raw Women’s champion Bianca Belair teaming up with Asuka and Alexa Bliss against the newly formed team of Bayley, Iyo Sky, and Dakota Kai.

Sportsbooks are giving this one to the heels. With the newly formed trio given -250 odds, or an implied 71.4% chance of victory. Meanwhile, the babyfaces are given +150 odds, or an implied 40% chance to pull off the upset.

Tag Team Odds Implied chance Bayley, Iyo Sky, Dakota Kai -250 71.4% Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, Asuka +150 40%

Riddle v. Seth Rollins

The only match on the card that doesn’t feature at least one champion is the singles bout between Riddle and Rollins. This is also the closest match on the card with sportsbooks only naming Rollins a slight favorite.

Rollins is given -175 odds, or an implied 63.7% chance to be victorious, the worst odds given to any favorite on the card. Meanwhile, Riddle is given +125 odds, or an implied 44.4% chance to win, the best odds for any underdog on the card.

Wrestler Odds Implied chance Seth Rollins -175 63.7% Riddle +125 44.4%

Gunther v. Sheamus

From the most competitive match on the card to the least competitive match. Sportsbooks only see this match going one way, Gunther dominating.

The big man from Austria is given -455 odds, or an implied 82% chance to retain the Intercontinental championship. Meanwhile, Sheamus is given +275 odds, or an implied 26.7% chance to do the only thing he’s never done in the WWE, win the Intercontinental title.

Wrestler Odds Implied chance Gunther -455 82% Sheamus +275 26.7%

Written by Kyle Newman of OddsChecker